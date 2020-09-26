Two dead after vehicle strikes tree in Berkeley County

BERKLEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Berkeley County.
Troopers say the accident happened on Friday, September 25 at around 5:01 pm on SC 402 near Coordesville Road.
The accident involved a 2003 Ford Explorer.
The car was traveling west on SC 402 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
There were three people inside of the vehicle at the time.
Two people were ejected from the vehicle and killed as a result of their injuries.
The back seat passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital to treat their injuries.
No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.