Two dead after three separate shootings in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to three different shootings on Saturday night going into Sunday morning.

The first shooting was in the 1000 block of Locksley Drive in West Ashley at around 11:43 pm on Saturday, July 11.

A male victim was transported to the MUSC with non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened at around 11:50 pm in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley.

Both male victims were transported to MUSC where both of them would die from their injuries.

The third shooting happened near 22 Magazine Street in downtown Charleston. A female victim and a male victim were both transported to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say there is no apparent ongoing danger to the public.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 8430-554-1111.