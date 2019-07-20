Two dead, one injured after reported shooting in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators responded to a shooting at Corner Avenue near Pervis Street in Hanahan.

The Hanahan Police Department said that around 11:00 PM on July 19, both they and the North Charleston Police Department responded to the scene.

Authorities found two individuals with gunshot wounds.

One person was dead.

The second person was transported to Trident Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A third victim arrived later at Trident Medical Center and would later be pronounced dead.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Hanahan Police Department, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s County, and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

