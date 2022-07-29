NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston neighbors are shaken after witnessing a deadly collision early Friday morning.

“It’s real sad,” Tiffany Richardson said, “I mean, you think about it and you don’t know who it is. I mean, we don’t really know the names of anybody but, some kids might not have their mom or dad come home tonight. I mean, it’s just really sad.”

The accident at the intersection of Cosgrove and Rivers Avenues left many in disbelief.

“I was telling my co-worker,” Richardson said, “I said, ‘Like 30 minutes earlier, that could’ve been one of us.’ Things happen so fast. You really can’t take life for granted no more.”

Those who live in the area say the intersection has been problematic for years.

“Traffic, traffic, traffic galore,” Kindell Washington said, “It’s always accidents. I just think that it’s too many people, a lot of cars and it’s small roads. So, it’s going to be a lot of accidents and I’m so sorry that somebody had to pass.”

Washington says he’s experienced firsthand how dangerous Lowcountry Roadways can be.

“I am on my bike,” Washington said, “with my lights on the bike, and the car hit me and smacked me like 5 feet up in the air. Luckily, I have my life. It’s just that riders in Charleston are reckless.”

Richardson says she’s heartbroken because she knows how it feels to lose a loved one in a car accident.

“I lost my mom in a car accident,” she said. “My mom was killed in a car accident. She was only 38 years old when she was killed. So, with that being said, you think about if there were babies that won’t ever get to see their mom or dad again. I mean, that breaks my heart.”