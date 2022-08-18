COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two families are being assisted by the Red Cross after escaping a fire that seriously damaged a mobile home and destroyed a nearby camper.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews were sent to a property on Creekside Lane shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Despite a bystander’s effort to slow the flames with a garden hose, crews arrived to find a camper that was engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to a single-wide mobile home that sat just feet away.

By the time crews deployed two handlines, the fire had spread to the roof of the mobile home and the ceiling in the master bedroom had to be removed to extinguish the flames. The home suffered smoke damage throughout.

The camper was destroyed.

The man who lived in the camper said that he was napping when he woke up because he smelled smoke. He noticed a fire in the kitchen area and breaker box and evacuated the camper. He then warned his neighbors in the mobile home, who also escaped.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.