LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) - Seven people have been charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin after a police investigation on Malcom Drive and Little River Inn Lane.

Horry County Police Department Narcotics & Vice Unit simultaneously executed search warrants on Tuesday after an extensive drug investigation.

The following items were seized:

- 475 grams of Crack Cocaine- 160 grams of Cocaine- 70 grams of Heroin- 109 slips containing Heroin- Multiple types of pills- 3 handguns- $27,910 in U.S. currency