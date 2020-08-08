Two injured after shooting in Charleston County

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a shooting in Adams Run last night at around 8:30 pm.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says two males were traveling in a vehicle in the area of Highway 164 and Highway 174 when an unknown person from an unknown location fired multiple gunshots at them.

At least one bullet entered the vehicle and struck both of the victims in their legs.

The victims continued driving to a residence in Adams Run, where they called the authorities.

Both were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.