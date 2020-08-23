Two injured following shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Officers responded to a shooting last night that left two people injured.

The shooting happened on Saturday, August 22 at around 7:28 pm at 5341 Dorchester Road.

When they arrived, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment to his non life-threatening injury.

A little while later, a 26-year-old man  presented himself with a gunshot wound at another local hospital. 

He would be treated and released.

Officers say there is no suspect or any other information at this time.

