HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting that happened in the Hollywood area.

According to CCSO, authorities responded to Sugar Hill Road around 2:40 a.m. after receiving a report of two people shot.

Deputies said that both victims were taken to an area hospital with wounds believed not to be life-threatening.

No arrests were made and an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is in progress.

Those with information are asked to contact detectives at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Note: This is breaking with updates to come as News 2 receives more information.