Two men arrested following armed robbery in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Officers responded to a reported robbery last night.

The robbery occurred in the area of 6915 Stall Road.

When officers arrived, they located and spoke to the victim, who said he was robbed at gunpoint .

The victim said two suspect approached him and asked for a cigarette.

One of the suspects would bring out a firearm and demanded the victim to hand over his car keys, while the other suspect took the victim’s phone.

The suspects fled in the victim’s car.

Later in the night, officers saw the stolen car traveling on Ashley Phosphate Road and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver would not stop and a short pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in the area of I-526 and International Boulevard and both suspects were arrested without incident.

The suspects were booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.