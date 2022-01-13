Two new James Island townhouse developments in the works

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Two new townhouse developments could soon be coming to James Island.

On Thursday, Charleston’s Technical Review Committee heard plans for two new projects that could land a spot on the Island.

One of the projects would replace the old shopping center on Crosscreek Drive with 51 townhouses.

“This is part of a larger plan that we’ve been working on for the past 20 years in that area, where we are getting some more residential, in addition to office spaces and commercial uses,” said Christopher Morgan, the City Planning Manager.

The second proposed project, located on Grimball Road, will include 68 townhouses along with a small commercial site further up Folly Road.

While these developments accommodate a growing population, some residents are concerned about the traffic it will bring.

Otis Fulford is a Pastor at Coastal Harvest Church, located in the remaining section of the old shopping center.

“Traffic is a huge situation here on James Island as well as Johns Island,” said Fulford. “We have all of these new areas and subdivisions and development and we’re not really looking at the infrastructure.”

For David Pettus, the development of the Crosscreek townhomes means he will need to relocate his Karate school, School of Empty Hand Art. It is also located in the shopping center.

“I would like to not see that happen because we get to stay in place,” said Pettus.

City officials said they don’t anticipate the projects will lead to more traffic, due to their size. The Technical Review Committee will review the projects again within the next month.