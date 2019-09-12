Two Orangeburg County men arrested on drug-related charges

Courtesy of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (Left to Right) Alonzo Mays Jr, Andre Gulley

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that two Orangeburg County men have been arrested on drug-related charges after a long-term investigation.

“These two had a regular illegal narcotics business going on at this location,” Ravenell said. “We’d been developing information for months that led us to this hotel room in Santee.”

Alonzo Mays, Jr., 27; and Andre Gulley, 26, are each charged with possession of marijuana.

However, Mays is further charged with trafficking methamphetamine while Gulley faces one count each of possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office narcotics officers executed a search warrant on a room at the Knight’s Inn on Britain Street in Santee.

Inside the room, several digital scales, a grinder, and other drugs paraphernalia was found along with three handguns and ammunition, including a .45 caliber revolver that can also fire a .410 gauge shotgun slug.

In addition to marijuana, two unbroken crack cocaine “cookies” were found along with quantities of Molly, heroin/ice and methamphetamine.

A number of cannabis packets designed to appear similar to legitimate candy packages were also seized.

Total street value for the seized drugs is estimated to be around $15,000.

During Thursday’s court hearing, bond was set on Gulley at $32,000 cash or surety and $17,000 cash or surety on Mays.