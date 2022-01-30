Two state representatives ask for safety review of Ashley Phosphate Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many people say Ashley Phosphate Road has caused a number of issues over the years. Now, two state representatives are asking for a review of the North Charleston roadway.

State representatives Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis say changes are needed on Ashley Phosphate Road.

“If you’re familiar with the area,” Rep. Gilliard said. “They have what we call a massive problem when it comes to volume of traffic.”

Rep. Pendarvis says the road has been a nightmare for drivers for years.

“I recall instances where we were calling for Ashley Phosphate to have someone address it when I was a child growing up here,” he said. “So, it’s nothing new.”

Both lawmakers recently requested information about the roadway from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

“I asked the DOT to give us the statistics going back ten years on Ashley Phosphate in that area,” Gilliard said.

Gilliard hopes that data will help solve some of the issues along Ashley Phosphate.

“It’s so many things taking place along Ashley Phosphate that I think now is the time that we need to make sure we stay ahead of the game,” he said. “We have to ensure safety for all of our citizens in that area.”

Part of Gilliard’s interest in the road stems from his friend, Carlos Dunlap Sr., being hit and killed by a car on Ashley Phosphate, on January 23.

“Out of respect for the Dunlap family and all the other families that lost loved ones along that highway out there,” Gilliard said. “We have to do what we must, or what we can.”

They say SCDOT’s engineering administrator, Tim Henderson, has been receptive to their request.

“He agreed that yes, we can meet,” Gilliard said. “Yes, he’ll do the study and he’ll give us all the statistics that we need.”

The two lawmakers say they plan to use that information to address lighting, sidewalk and crosswalk issues.