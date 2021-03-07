Two suspects in custody for Friday night murder in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C.— Authorities in Bluffton tell News 3 that two people are in custody in connection with a shooting that killed Bluffton High School student DJ Fields Jr. Friday evening, near Bluffton Parkway and Hampton Parkway. Investigators say more arrests are expected.

The two suspects are Bluffton resident Jayden Void and Orangeburg resident Shayniah Void. Both are 18 years old, are currently in the Beaufort County Detention Center, and are being held on $1,000,000 bonds.

They are each charged with accessory after the fact of murder, which is a felony.

This investigation is still active. Bluffton Police Department investigators have obtained arrest warrants for two more suspects, Ty Leic Dae Jhon Channeyfield, 17, and Jimmie Green, 19.

The warrants include charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, murder, and attempted murder (x2) for each suspect.

Officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident Friday. Upon arrival, they discovered the vehicle had been involved in a shooting.

Three vehicle occupants at the scene ranged from 16-18 years old. Bluffton police officers say an unknown suspect fired at the victims’ car which veered off the roadway.

One victim died at the scene and the others were transported to area hospitals. Officials say it appears to be an isolated incident.

This is an active investigation and Bluffton Police Department is asking for the public’s help. If anyone has information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Bluffton Police Department Crime Tip Line at 843-706-4560 or Sgt. Ryan Fazekas at 843-540-5724.

Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price said she is thankful to the Bluffton community for those who have provided tips and information in this case.

“As the Bluffton community processes this tragedy, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of this senseless act. I ensure you that our investigators are working around the clock to solve this crime,” Chief Stephenie Price said. “Please be mindful this is an active investigation and information may be subject to change as events come to light.”