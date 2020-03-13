U-Haul offers 30 days of free self-storage to college students amid Coronavirus outbreak

As concerns grow over Coronavirus (COVID-19), U-Haul is making an offer to college students affected in the United States and Canada.

President John Taylor announced that U-Haul will extend 30 days of free self-storage at their facilities to help college students impacted by unforeseen schedules changes at their universities.

This offer applies to new customers with college IDs and is a limited-time offer subject to availability.

“More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.” John Taylor, President, U-Haul

30 days of free storage is usually offered to communities impacted by a natural disaster. This marks the first time U-Haul has extended the offer company-wide.

A growing number of schools are evacuating campuses in favor of online instruction due to Coronavirus precautions, U-Haul is prepared to see an early spring moving rush.

For more information, click here or call 1-800-GO-HAUL.