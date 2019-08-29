U.S. Marshals arrest Charleston bank robbery supsect in TN

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Marshals arrested a Charleston bank robbery suspect outside of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that John Howard Johnson, 64, of Charlottesville, VA. will be extradited to Charleston where he faces charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

On July 3, 2019, a man entered the BB&T Bank at 174 Meeting Street and handed a teller a note demanding money, according to the news release.

The teller gave the suspect money and the suspect left the bank. He was last seen going into the Market area.

The investigation is ongoing.