U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest N.Charleston suspect in Florida

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department has been informed that Jareem Michael Miller, a 26-year-old from North Charleston, has been arrested by the US Marshals Task Force in Kissimmee, Florida.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, Miller was wanted for the murder of Kharee Whitley, who was killed on July 14 in front of 5314 Albert Street in North Charleston.

Since warrants were obtained for his arrest, the North Charleston Police Department’s Intelligence-Led Policing Unit has worked with the local US Marshal’s Task Force to locate Miller.



According to the news release, information was received that Miller was in Florida and the information was sent to the Florida US Marshals Task Force, who took Miller into custody earlier today.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard stated that Jareem Miller will be held at the Osceola County Jail, with extradition pending.

Additional information on where Miller is being held will be provided later.