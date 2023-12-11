CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tis’ the season to find an ugly sweater and participate in the biggest Bar Crawl of the holiday season.

A Bar Crawl is an organized event that locals use to explore multiple bars in a single night.

PubCrawls organized its Bar Crawl event on Dec. 16 for locals to create lasting memories with friends while enjoying the streets of downtown Charleston.

“This winter weekend is unlike any other in Charleston history, which is why we perfectly picked out a route of bars that were meant to be crawled,” said the PubCrawls website. “We’ve done our best to find bars to crawl that aren’t only embracing the holiday season, but that know how to party along with you.”

A ticket is $14.99 and will include an official wristband to get exclusive drinks and food specials. It will also include a costume contest and a photographer to capture the evening’s best moments. This event will be 21+.

Participants are encouraged to drink responsibly and use rideshares or Uber/Lyft to get home safely.

To learn more or to buy tickets, click here.