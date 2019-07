July 14 begins a series of ICE raids across the country.

Officials say the raids will target about 2,000 people with orders of deportation.

Most are believed to be people who have recently entered the United States, but that’s not easing fears among many long-time residents without legal status.

Some undocumented immigrants say they feel like they are preparing for a hurricane.

They are stocking up on supplies and are afraid to leave their homes.