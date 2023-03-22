CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Charleston leaders and community members will have the chance to weigh in on the latest plans for the redevelopment of the Union Pier.

The city’s Planning Commission is hosting the first of three upcoming meetings on Thursday where the South Carolina Ports Authority and Lowe Enterprises will present their plans.

Thursday’s meeting will focus on the resiliency and stormwater management aspects of the project.

“As you know, Charleston faces every known water hazard and all of our planning efforts, most recent planning efforts and our future planning efforts, all have to take water into consideration,” said Cashion Drolet, the Chief Advocacy Officer for the Historic Charleston Foundation. “Union Pier is certainly no exception.”

These meetings come after the Ports Authority submitted a draft of their Planned Unit Development to the city earlier this year. Housing, hotels, retail and green space are all slated for the 70-acre site.

“I think there’s some unique and interesting things that they’re proposing with the use of some bioswales in areas of the right of way, that will be used to filter water. They’re doing some different things with the way the site will be elevated,” said Robert Summerfield when describing the resiliency and stormwater management aspects of the PUD.

Summerfield is the Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability for the City of Charleston.

Preservation groups like the Historic Charleston Foundation have been following progress closely. They’re encouraging the public to do the same by attending Thursday’s meeting.

“Showing up and attending the meeting is sort of like voting with your body. Filling the room sends the message to city leaders and to the Planning Commission that the city is watching and that they care about the future of Union Pier, Drolet told News 2.

The meeting will take place in the auditorium on the second floor of the Charleston County Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street. It will begin at 5 p.m.

According to the city’s agenda, the Planning Commission has requested two more presentations on the following categories:

Urban design, density, and height Affordable housing within the plan

Those meetings will happen later this spring.