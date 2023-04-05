ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- A weekly workout class for all fitness levels that’s taught by first responders and recreation staff members on the Isle of Palms is kicking off.

Wild Roll Wednesday is the name of the group fitness course that costs 15 dollars each session for Isle of Palms residents and 20 dollars each session for non-residents. It happens every Wednesday from April 5 to May 10 at the city’s Recreation Center.

“It all started last year when we did some guest instructing (at the Recreation Center) and the recreation staff said ‘Let’s do this more and make it a full time gig,'” said Chief Kevin Cornett of the Isle of Palms Police Department. “It’s a great way to interact with the community and build those relationships.”

Every week a different instructor from either the police, fire or recreation department will put people through their paces with a variety of workouts.

The inspiration to have different classes comes from the Wild Card workout balls that have been used for other classes in the past. The ball has a different workout on each of its several sides. Rolling the ball determines what your next exercise is in a training session.

“Every department has personal trainers, CrossFit instructors and group fitness instructors so it’s another way to showcase our talents and get the community involved,” said Karrie Ferrell, the Recreation Director for the Isle of Palms. “Each week will be a little bit different, but a lot of fun.

Chief Cornett is leading the first workout on April 5 at 8:30 a.m. and is planning to have a circuit style class for participants. He says that serving the community in a new way is a great opportunity for his officers.

“It’s really cool. I never imagined building those relationships with the community through a workout,” said Chief Cornett.

You can register for the classes here.