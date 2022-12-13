NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic collaboration between Boeing and United Airlines is taking off.

United announced on Tuesday it bought 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options to purchase another 100. This makes for the largest order of the widebody aircraft in history. United expects to take delivery of the Dreamliners between 2024 and 2032. According to airline officials, it has the option to choose between the 787-8, 9, or 10.

The airline said it also bought 100 737 MAX Jets.

“It really is just the next logical step in the journey that United has been on since the beginning of the pandemic,” United CEO Scott Kirby said.

Kirby, Boeing CEO and President Stan Deal, and other company executives came together at the production facility in North Charleston to make it official.

They were joined by hundreds of excited Boeing employees.

“I’m just excited to represent all of you. I’m proud of the courage that United had to do this and we’re proud you put the trust in us,” Deal said to the crowd.

The number of jobs created from this move will be sky-high. Deal said the purchase of the 100 787s alone will result in 120,000 jobs nationwide – South Carolina included.

“Obviously there’s hundreds of suppliers within South Carolina that support this program. There’s hundreds of suppliers within the U.S. that support this program. With this purchase, there’s further innovation that we’re putting into this program,” Lane Ballard, the Vice President & General Manager of Boeing South Carolina, said.

Boeing employs about 5,700 people at its North Charleston facility.