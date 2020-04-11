Units respond to house fire in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Units responded to a structure fire at 208 Pecan Drive in Knightsville.

29 fire personnel from Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire Rescue arrived to find two residents were home at the time of the fire.

The residents were alerted of the fire by installed smoke alarms and safely evacuated the home.

One firefighter was transported to Summerville Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.