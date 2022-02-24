CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An Apple device meant to keep track of personal belongings is raising security concerns after reports of unwanted tracking.

The Apple AirTag was introduced last April and is designed to locate easy-to-lose personal belongings like keys and wallets through the iPhone’s Find My app.

The tiny piece of technology is meant to make life easier, but it could do just the opposite if it falls into the wrong hands.

“Criminals will place Apple AirTags in people’s purses if they’re not watching them. They’re so small that they can easily be placed anywhere,” said Bailey Parker with the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs.

In recent months, reports of unwanted Apple AirTag tracking have been popping up across the country, including the Lowcountry.

One report made to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office back in September shows a woman claims she found an AirTag under her car on Johns Island. She believed she was being tracked.

Another incident was reported to the Charleston Police Department on February 17. The report said a woman received an alert on her phone a few days before, indicating an Apple AirTag was placed on either her car or other belonging without her knowing.

According to the report, on February 14, the victim was with some friends at a restaurant on East Bay Street. They then went to a bar in North Charleston and grabbed food after. It wasn’t until the next day she noticed the alert.

Earlier this month, Apple addressed the issue and condemned any malicious use of the AirTags. They also pointed to their alert system which lets you know if there’s an AirTag nearby.

“If you are being tracked by someone else with one of their AirTags, it will tell you. If you have an iPhone it will give you a pop-up,” said Nikki Truman, the owner of CPR Cell Phone Repair.

To test this out, I gave News 2’s Lexi Moore an AirTag that was connected to my phone. Lexi kept the tag with her overnight and the next day. That night, just over 24 hours later, she received an alert on her iPhone that read “AirTag Found Moving With You – The location of this AirTag can be seen by the owner.”

According to Apple, an iPhone running iOS 14 or later will send you this notification if a device has been with you for some time. Apple said it will happen when you arrive home or at the end of the day.

For those who don’t have an iPhone, an AirTag can still be detected. Apple told News 2, the AirTag will play a sound at a random time during an eight to 24-hour window after being separated from its owner.

Apple also introduced an app called Tracker Detect which allows Android users to scan for items, like Air Tags.

So, what should you do if you find an AirTag on your belongings? State officials said to hold your iPhone up to the AirTag to reveal the serial number. That number should then be taken to the police to locate the tag’s owner.

Charleston police said if you feel like you’re being physically followed, go straight to the police station, and call 911.

“Any of this stuff, if we can prove who did it, which would be incumbent on doing an investigation like any other thing, of course, we can try to make some criminal charges on that,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with CPD.

If you have an iPhone and want to make sure you can receive an alert of a nearby AirTag, click here.