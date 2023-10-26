GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – In Berkeley County, over a hundred middle school students are participating in an upcoming two-day Robotics Workshop at Westview Middle School hosted by Google.

The event will run Oct 28-29., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and trained volunteers will help participants.

Over the course of the workshop, students will team up to build a robot, test their robot through various challenges, and then compete in a friendly competition on the final day. The event aims to provide an opportunity for student exposure to the world of robotics and STEM.