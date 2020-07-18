UPDATE: Arrest has been made in hit and run fatal incident in Sumter County

Update as of July 18th — South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed an arrest has been made in the fatal hit and run collision that took place Sunday morning.

SCHP said Brian Keith Maynor, 45, of Sumter was arrested. Maynor is charged with hit and run resulting in death.

He is currently incarcerated in Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened on Hwy 378 near Hwy 15 around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene, according to SCHP.

The incident is currently under investigation by SCHP’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.