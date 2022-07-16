GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Georgetown Police Department report that shortly after noon Saturday, one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the corner of Palm and Church Streets.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified that person as 50-year-old James Robert Frazier Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Georgetown Police has not released the name of the officer involved in the deadly shooting at this time, and they have turned the investigation over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

SLED reports that this is currently an ongoing investigation, and more details regarding the situation will be released in the coming days.

Officials say an autopsy will be performed on Frazier at the Medical University of South Carolina.