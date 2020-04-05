Uplift Charleston donates to the homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group in Charleston is giving back to the homeless during the pandemic. Uplift Charleston said they received many messages from people in need and homeless people in the community concerning issues they were having because of the many services that were canceled or shut down.

Uplift along with several Lowcountry restaurants have given out food donations to the homeless.

Uplift says they’ve also raised over $2,000 to help buy tents, hygiene products, clothes, and snacks.

They want the public to see “that not only is it a difficult time but there are also many positive things happening in our community as we come together to help the most vulnerable in our communities.”

The photos Uplift Charleston shared with News 2 can be seen below: