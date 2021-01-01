Upstate residents make fitness resolutions amid pandemic

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – As strange as 2020 was, many are keeping the tradition of New Year’s resolutions.

Places like Planet Fitness are having to do some heavy lifting, as people make resolutions to pursue a healthy lifestyle during the pandemic.

“In a recent national survey of Americans, 91% of those surveyed have already got fitness resolutions in place,” Sarah Harlow, Planet Fitness General Manager, said.

They’re also encouraging people to use the Planet Fitness app for things like the “crowd meter feature” so people know how many are inside the gym.