US women’s football team returns to Charleston from Honduras

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 55 members of the United States tackle football team returned to the United States via military airlift on Friday, March 20.

The Pentagon confirmed the flight brought the team from Honduras to Charleston.

This flight is part of the bigger United Sates mission to bring back American citizens during the coronavirus outbreak.

The football players arrived in Honduras for volunteer work and a tournament.

Last week, the remaining games were canceled amid a Honduras government order of no large gatherings.