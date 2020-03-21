USC student in residential hall tests positive for COVID-19, university says

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A student at the University of South Carolina living in a Columbia residence hall has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Saturday.

Consequently, the student, along with 17 other residents of the building, have been placed in quarantine, a statement says. These students had applied for and received special permission to remain on campus during this time.

Health officials are contacting those who may have close contact with the person who tested positive.

The university added that 11 additional students and one faculty member- all residing in other states of off-campus- have tested positive for COVID-19.

USC says it’s giving its full support to these individuals during this ‘trying time.’