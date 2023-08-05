BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Summerville Saturday afternoon.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake happened 1 km SSW of Sangaree at 1:01 p.m.
by: Lindsay Miller
