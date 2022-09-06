CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is planning to host a job fair Saturday, September 10 in Hanahan.

The job fair will be held at the Hanahan Library at 1216 Old Murray Court and will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to a release.

“Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond,” USPS said.

USPS personnel will be at the job fair to provide information about open positions and answer any questions.

Open positions include city carrier assistants, assistant rural carriers, and rural carrier associates. Starting pay varies between $18.92 to $19.50 per hour.

Candidates must have a valid state driver’s license, and pass a drug screening and criminal background check.

USPS will have also job fairs at Aiken, North Augusta, and Bluffton locations.

Applications can be submitted online here.