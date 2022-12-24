MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy.

Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand.

“We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our customers are running their heating units extra hard trying to keep warm,” Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam said.

“Our top priority is keeping every one of our customers safe and warm while our team works hard to manage this situation.”

Dominion Energy is asking customers to reduce energy usage. This will protect the stability of the electric system and help meet customers’ energy needs.

Officials with Santee Cooper out of Moncks Corner say the company is coordinating temporary 30-minute rolling outages across the system to reduce grid strain and avoid a more severe situation.

Santee Cooper urges customers to conserve electricity to reduce the need for rolling outages.

Customers can reduce their energy use through the following practice: