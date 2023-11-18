NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston community is coming together this holiday season to make sure everyone has food on the table for Thanksgiving.

Before the VA Medical Center giveaway even started Saturday morning, hundreds of cars were lined up.

“It’s the VA Medical Center’s mission to serve veterans and what better time to do that than on Thanksgiving,” Chief of nutrition for the VA Medical Center, Margaret Bradbury said.

The VA partnered with other organizations like Project Street Operation to provide hundreds of veteran and active-duty families with healthy Thanksgiving meals.

“We just want to say thank you and the freedom that we enjoy because of their service. In fact, I always salute them to tell them thank you for their service and the freedom we all enjoy because of you,” founder of Project Street Operation, J. Denise Cromwell said.

The Lowcountry Food Bank donated a lot of the food given away, fruits., vegetables and popular Thanksgiving foods.

Organizers say this event is a hit every year and continues to grow.

Cromwell said, “We as a community have to take care of them, they took care of us during times of war.”

Bradbury said the resources they have for veterans are tremendous, and it’s rewarding to help vets, especially on holidays.

“This is just one small piece of a very large network. The need is great. We have veterans throughout the community that could use a helping hand, especially at this time of year,” Bradbury said.