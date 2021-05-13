Children 12+ now able to receive COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning on Wednesday, children aged 12 to 15 years old now qualify to get the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and health advisors.

Experts and parents in the Lowcountry, say this is a move in the right direction.

With more children being vaccinated, schools and summer camps could soon start to feel more normal.

Local pediatrician Dr. Robert Oliverio said, “Kids can still get pretty sick from COVID-19. They end up in the hospital and they end up in intensive care units so there are a lot of reasons for kids to get vaccinated.”

There are nearly 190,000 children between ages 12 and 15 in South Carolina, nearly 4 percent of the population that are now eligible for a Pfizer vaccine. This is another step towards herd immunity and a return to normalcy.

In order for your child to receive a vaccine, a parent or legal guardian must sign a permission form.

Local healthcare providers and pharmacies have already opened up appointments for that age range.