NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston Police are investigating after they say vehicles were shot Saturday on Baker Hospital Boulevard.

Police say it started as a call of two people firing at one another. Officers detained one person allegedly involved in the shooting; that person has been released.

Officers say they have not found the suspect who reportedly fired the gun.

According to police, officers also found and confiscated drugs nearby.

No charges have been filed.