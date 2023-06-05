CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel opened a Veterans Outreach Center Monday morning to provide support for veteran small business owners statewide.

Community members gathered at the Citadel at 11:00 a.m. for the opening of the new Veteran Business Outreach Center (VBOC).

VBOC is part of a national program through the Small Business Administration and Veterans Transformational Learning Initiative (VTLI) that offers resources to service members leaving the military.

“The Citadel is committed to our veteran community, and through the VTLI we will help ensure their success in business, as well as increasing the number of small businesses in the state,” Sally Selden, Ph.D., SPHR, provost and dean of The Citadel said.

The VBOC will serve veterans and their families all across South Carolina.

The center is located in The Citadel’s Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business.