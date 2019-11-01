Citadel Cadets hang dogs tags to bring community awareness of veteran suicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel is taking action to bring awareness to the issue of veteran suicide.

Cadets on Friday hung 22 dog tags on the Witting Tree beside Summerall Chapel – they will continue to do so each day until Veterans Day on November 11th, for a total of 242 tags.

On average, 22 veterans die by suicide every day. Cadets say action needs to be taken to protect those who protect our country.

“We want to spread awareness for the community to let everyone know that 22 veterans die a day due to suicide, so doing this allows us to spread awareness to the Citadel and community as a whole,” said Cadet Evan Perry.

Lawmakers on the state and national level are looking to combat this issue with more funding.