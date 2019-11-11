La-Z-Boy matches veteran with service dog during Veterans Day event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – To honor our veterans, La-Z-Boy teamed up with Companions for Heroes for a very special match-up.

Companions for Heroes is a non-profit organization that provides companion animals for active-duty military personnel, military veterans, and first-responders who are recovering from the psychological challenges they incurred while serving.

The dogs are given free of charge and provide incredible rehabilitation comfort and security to men and women suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, traumatic brain injuries, and other challenges facing our country’s heroes.

On Sunday, La-Z-Boy North Charleston hosted a veteran and a Companions for Heroes dog in-store event where they also collected $25 donations for the organization.

“They take animals from the shelters that were at risk, and they pair them up with veterans,” said La-Z-Boy general manager, David Donnell. “They train the dogs – this is a service that provided companionships and saves the animals at the same time. It’s a great program that we are proud to be part of.”