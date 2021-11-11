Non-profit ‘Vettes for Vets’ honors local veteran with plans to remodel his home

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A special eye-catch parade aimed at celebrating veterans was held on the Isle of Palms over Veterans Day weekend.

It was hosted by the non-profit group, Vettes for Vets, and featured over 60 corvettes driving to the VFW.

Corvettes, ranging from vintage to fresh off the lot, drove from Patriots Point to the Isle of Palms VFW – also called Post on the Coast.

“Vettes for Vets is a charity I started this year,” said Jason Dores, a Marine. “I’m a former Marine. I wanted to reach out and be able to take care of a veteran that’s in need or struggling, can’t catch a break.”

After sorting through the organization’s home restoration project, Dores found the perfect candidate – a Navy veteran in need of a little help.

“They had a big surprise for me yesterday; actually, my family set it up for me I thought I was going to lunch,” said Matthew Lewis.

That was until Vettes for Vets rolled into his neighborhood.

“They’re going to do a remodel on my home, brand new roof, the whole nine yards,” he said.

It’s made possible by sponsors and camaraderie, not only among veterans but corvette owners as well.

“But then when you mix veterans and corvette owners together, the camaraderie is just insane,” said Dores.

Dores said he hopes to help as many veterans as possible, just like Lewis.

“I’m amazed by the opportunity all these amazing people coming together to do something for the community, it’s heartwarming and really touching,” Lewis said.