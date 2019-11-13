Rep. Cunningham introduces 2 bills aimed at helping Lowcountry veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. House of Representatives passed nine bipartisan pieces of legislation on Tuesday aimed at helping veterans and veteran-owned small businesses.

Those bills include VA Tele-hearing Modernization Act, which will allow veterans to teleconference with the Board of Veteran Appeals regarding their benefit claims, and the Women Veterans Health Care Accountability Act, which directs the VA to conduct a study on access to care for women veterans.

Both were introduced by Rep. Joe Cunningham who represents SC-01 in South Carolina.

In a statement Tuesday, the Lowcountry representative said:

“I have the privilege of representing a district that is home to more veterans than any district in South Carolina. As a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, it’s an honor to use my seat at the table to support Lowcountry veterans through legislative efforts like the VA Tele-Hearing Modernization Act and Women Veterans Health Care Accountability Act. Veterans have sacrificed so much to ensure our country remains strong and free, and supporting them should never be a partisan issue. I’m proud that Democrats and Republicans worked together to eliminate unnecessary barriers to the care and resources they have earned.”

In a news release, Rep. Cunningham’s office said Female veterans comprise the fastest-growing demographic in both the military and veteran population.

They said the Women Veterans Health Care Accountability Act would determine the barriers to care that female veterans face and provide the data needed to make sure every woman has access to the quality care she has earned.