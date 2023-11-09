MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A dozen veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor on Thursday while at the Berkeley Electric Cooperative Headquarters in Moncks Corner.

“It’s to present them, and honor them, and thank them for their service to the country,” said Pat Schneider, Berkeley Modern Quilt Guild.

Members of the Timberland High School Junior ROTC presented the colors. Then, the Berkeley Modern Quilt Guild made a presentation as part of the Quilts of Valor foundation.

Veterans were each recognized for their service. Then each veteran was wrapped in their quilt.

“I was surprised,” said Wade Arnette, a 91-year-old Air Force veteran. “I didn’t know what they were doing.” Arnette is a former Berkeley County coroner. “I can’t describe how proud I am of this,” he added.

“It’s an honor to receive this Quilt of Valor. I think it’s wonderful to recognize veterans who served in the military to serve our country. It’s been an honor to be a part of it,” said William Keith Griggs, an Air Force veteran.

As of October 31st, 362,564 quilts have been given to veterans through the program.

Pondering his military service, Arnette said he has some thoughts about the constant cycle of wars he has seen in his life, and he is hoping to see peace in the future.

“It seems like we never learned all these years. We keep going through conflict, war, war all the time- we live under a democracy, peace. One day there will be peace,” he said.’

The Berkeley Modern Quilt Guild does presentations like this about twice a year.