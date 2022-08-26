NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a woman killed in an officer-involved crash in North Charleston is calling for justice.

Raudnesia Waring died on July 5th when authorities said a North Charleston Police Officer crashed into her car at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue. She was 24 years old.

On Friday, Attorney Tiffany Spann-Wilder spoke on behalf of the Waring family outside of North Charleston City Hall. She said the officer was driving 82 miles per hour when he crashed into Waring as she turned left at a green light.

Spann-Wilder said this is not the officer’s only violation. She said his administrative record shows multiple traffic incidents including two in early 2021 when he was driving over 100 miles per hour during pursuits. The attorney also said he hit another citizen who was turning – just as Waring was.

“Fortunately for that citizen, they survived. July 5th was a different story,” said Spann-Wilder.

The attorney said South Carolina Highway Patrol notified the family that there would be charges brought against the officer involved. She said the current charge is driving too fast for the conditions. She said this carries a maximum fine of $232.50 and two points on a driving record.

“What they consider to be charges, Mr. Waring and his family consider to be blasphemy,” said Spann-Wilder.

The attorney is calling on the Charleston County Solicitor’s Office to further investigate the crash. She said she believes the correct charge would be reckless homicide. Spann-Wilder is also calling for the officer to be terminated based off his history of violations. She said, to her knowledge, he is still employed but not on duty.

News 2 reached out to North Charleston Police. They released the following statement.

“The City and Police Department remain deeply saddened by the death of Ms. Waring from a traffic accident involving an NCPD car. There is an established process to handle such matters. We understand the family has retained counsel and we will be working through that process in the weeks and months ahead.”

According to Spann-Wilder, the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation has been completed. She has reached out to them repeatedly but has not received the report. News 2 reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol, but we have not heard back.

Spann-Wilder is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact her office at 843-266-7792.

Waring was described as a “bright light with a brilliant smile and a big personality.” She was a 2016 graduate of the Military Magnet Academy. She also attended Coastal Carolina University. She would have turned 25 in October.