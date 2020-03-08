VIDEO: Homeowner says porch pirates swiped package from South Carolina home

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A homeowner is hoping to track down the people he says stole a package from his porch.

He sent News13 a security camera clip that was taken Monday at his home in the Grove Brook Estates area of Little River.

It shows a man and a woman get out of an older silver Mercedes and walk to the front of the home. On their way back to the car, you can see a box under the man’s arm, covered with what appears to be the woman’s jacket.

Inside the package was a gift for his wife from a family member.

The resident mentioned the pair’s matching outfits and carrying of an iPad. He said they were posing as solicitors and may have had a scripted plan.

He says he’s filed a report with Horry County police and that he hopes the two are caught.

