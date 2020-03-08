VIDEO: Homeowner says porch pirates swiped package from South Carolina home

News

by: Matt Fortin

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A homeowner is hoping to track down the people he says stole a package from his porch.

He sent News13 a security camera clip that was taken Monday at his home in the Grove Brook Estates area of Little River.

It shows a man and a woman get out of an older silver Mercedes and walk to the front of the home. On their way back to the car, you can see a box under the man’s arm, covered with what appears to be the woman’s jacket.

Inside the package was a gift for his wife from a family member.

The resident mentioned the pair’s matching outfits and carrying of an iPad. He said they were posing as solicitors and may have had a scripted plan.

He says he’s filed a report with Horry County police and that he hopes the two are caught.

Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES