NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police have just released new details, new video and the chief’s statement after a deadly officer-involved accident.

The coroner has confirmed that the person killed in that collision was 24-year-old Raudnesia Waring.

A new look at a deadly crash at the intersection of Scarsdale Avenue and Dorchester Road.

“We noticed some gentlemen running through the parking lot yesterday,” Lawrence Wilson, who works at Celebrityz Barbershop near the scene, said, “and we were just, you know, when you see someone running you know automatically that something is going on.”

Wilson says they hear noise from Dorchester Road often, but knew Tuesday evening was something different.

“I stuck my head outside and went around the corner,” Wilson said, “and just noticed the blue lights and a lot of commotion going on over there.”

Community activist Elvin Speights says he was heartbroken when he heard of the tragedy.

“You know she hadn’t even started living yet,” Speights said. “She’s still a kid. I have children older than her… It’s heartbreaking on both sides; on the family side and even on the cop side.”

Both Speights and Wilson say they believe North Charleston Police will take the proper action.

“I fully expect North Charleston to do the right thing,” Speights said. “I don’t expect them to cower away from this.”

“I’m pretty sure that Chief Burgess pretty sure that Chief Burgess and his staff,” Wilson said, “they’re going to do a thorough investigation and they’re going to get down to the bottom of it.”

And Chief Burgess responding to the accident with an apology Wednesday afternoon.

“I, Chief Reggie Burgess,” he said, “the North Charleston Police Department and the City of North Charleston, would like to say that, ‘We’re sorry.’”