Video: West Ashley man chases bike thief

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A West Ashley man says someone stole his wife’s bike from the front yard of his house, leading to a chase down of the thief. David Cervantes says he was working on the opposite side of his garage Saturday when a man approached the front of his house, grabbed the his wife’s bike and took off down the street.

Ring video posted to Facebook by Cervantes shows a man taking a bike from the front yard of his house. An ensuing foot chase by Cervantes led to the retrieval of the bike. Cervantes says he was in shock at first.

“I thought why is that guy riding a bicycle with flat tires down the road and then I realized it was Julie’s bike,” says Cervantes.

Cervantes says he was working on the opposite side of his garage when the man approached the front of his house, grabbed the bike and took off down the street.

“Yeah I was about 20 feet away literally on the other side of the garage, one side of the building was me and the other side of the building was the guy taking the bike out of the yard,” says Cervantes.

Cervantes says after receiving a Ring notification of what was going on, his first instinct was to chase after the man to get his wife’s bike back.

“I froze there for a second and I thought well that’s my bike, I can’t let it go down the road so instinct,” says Cervantes. “I just jumped into action and ran after him.”

Cervantes says he probably ran two and a half blocks chasing the bike before the suspect gave up and left the bike on a curb. Cervantes says he doesn’t think the person who tried to steal the bike was a first time bandit.

“There’s rumors that people that recognize the kid said that he’s been steeling stuff all kinds of stuff around the neighborhood,” says Cervantes.

Charleston police encourage residents to always lock house and car doors each night. They also recommend making sure items are properly stored where they can’t be easily taken.