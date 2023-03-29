MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- In the middle of the Vietnam War, 57-year old widow Lucy Caldwell left the comfort of her home and flew almost entirely around the world to help those in uniform for the United States military.

She packed a single suitcase and journeyed from Princeton, New Jersey to Vietnam. That trek is remarkable, but it’s what Caldwell did while she was in a war zone that makes her a hero.

On Wednesday at Patriots Point, people are coming together to honor Caldwell posthumously after the 2022 discovery of some letters that she wrote back to the Lowcountry during the war for a wounded servicemember.

The Story of Lucy’s Boys

Retired United States Marine Corps Lieutenant Clebe McClary was left severely injured after a fierce firefight in the Vietnamese jungle that killed future Medal of Honor recipient Ralph H. Johnson of Charleston, South Carolina.

Lt. McClary, who is from Georgetown, lost his right arm and left eye in the battle. Without the ability to write he needed Caldwell to transcribe a letter for him.

“Lucy really helped pick me up there writing letters. I couldn’t use my hands of my legs or anything,” said Lt. McClary. “They would call home one day. If you put it in my left ear I couldn’t hear anything. Both ear drums were blown out but, I could hear a little out of my right ear. It gave me a want to live and it really picked me up and I’m glad I made it.”

Lt. McClary describes Caldwell as an angel who took care of others. On Wednesday at Patriots Point, two other Marines are going to meet with Lt. McClary to reminisce and celebrate Caldwell’s impact on their lives.

“She was just so nice and so kind. I can’t remember a whole lot of what she looked like,” said Lt. McClary. “She must’ve been quite a lady. I wish I got to know her more.”

Most of the men who had letters written by Caldwell didn’t make it home though.

“We were dead or dying when she was writing these letters so a lot of them didn’t get to come home,” said Lt. McClary. “It’s amazing how many letters she wrote.”

Finding a Hero

Over a year ago, Lt. McClary’s daughter, Tara McClary Reeves, was looking through old family mementos at her North Carolina home. She found a letter written to her mother, Deanna, from her father after he was injured in Vietnam.

But, the letter wasn’t in her father’s handwriting. It was in Caldwell’s.

From that moment, McClary Reeves went on a journey to find out more about Lucy Caldwell and her work with the United Services Organization (USO) in Vietnam.

Lucy’s husband, Charles, was a Hall of Fame college football coach at Princeton University. Her family was well-known on campus and around town.

“She was a people person,” said McClary-Reeves. “Their house was really a magnet for the community.”

According to McClary Reeves, after seeing news coverage of the war that bashed the U.S. military members Caldwell was outraged and wanted to help.

“She dragged her one little suitcase on the steps of the USO in China Beach and said ‘I am here to serve,'” said McClary Reeves. “She wouldn’t take anything for it. They had to pay her a dollar a year to validify her visa.”

For the next 34 months, Caldwell worked to help the U.S. service members like Lt. McClary in combat zones and USO bases. She handed out care packages, hosted dinners and read to the wounded men.

Honoring Those Who Served

“We must do everything we can to honor the lives of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while fighting in Vietnam,” said Patriots Point Interim Executive Director Mac Burdette. “We must also extend a hand and welcome home the men and women who survived. Fifty years later, it is more important than ever to remember our Vietnam Veterans and thank them for their service.”

Veterans of the Vietnam War, along with Caldwell, will be honored on Wednesday at Patriots Point for Vietnam War Veteran’s Day. Vietnam War veterans and their families will receive free admission to the museum.

At 7 p.m. to 9p.m., there will be a free program aboard the USS Yorktown to honor Caldwell. The event will feature the first two episodes of the PBS documentary series “Lucy Caldwell” and then a fireside chat with some of the men who are called “Lucy’s Boys.”

You can RSVP for free tickets here.

Anticipation for the event is growing for the chance to celebrate the heroes of the Vietnam War.

“I can’t wait for everybody to get in,” said Lt. McClary. “What Tara’s done is unbelievable. It’s going to be a great time.”