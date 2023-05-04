ERLANGER, KY. (WCBD) – A job fair for veterans, military spouses, active-duty personnel, and National Guard and Reserve members is planned for next week.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will cohost the Soldier for Life Military Spouse Virtual Job Fair planned for Thursday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Employers are offering positions for various industries including construction, administration medicine, and logistics; from entry-level to senior management.

Career counseling will also be offered, in addition to resume assistance, networking opportunities, and claims assistance at no extra cost.

Registration for the job fair can be done at success.recruitmilitary.com. More resources can be found at jobs.dav.org.