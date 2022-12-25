NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 250 volunteers started their Christmas morning early for a great cause.

“To see the hundreds of people that have come out about five o’clock this morning to deliver to over 500 families,” Sgt. Andrew Duval, who serves as Charleston’s Toys for Tots coordinator, said. “It’s great to see that, especially with all the first responders being here to go out and deliver to the families in need.”

One of those first responders is North Charleston Police sergeant Gary Zimmer, whose volunteered the past 23 years.

“I gave that first toy to that first child and it just became a passion,” Zimmer said. “Christmas has to be with Channel 2 and delivering toys.”

Over 107,000 toys were donated during this year’s toy drive, which is the most ever. The children who received those toys were truly grateful.

“I was glad and thankful that all you came and gave all the kids toys that don’t have them,” one child said. “And I really appreciate it and thank you all.”

Parents were appreciative as well.

“Just thank you all so much,” the mother of a one year old child said. “It’s such a blessing, it’s overwhelming. You know, I know a lot of people don’t have much and I’m a single mother, and I’m just blessed. Just want to say thank you so much.”

It was a morning filled with lots of joy, laughter and love.

“I’m just so happy and thank you all so much,” one mother said. “Oh my God, give me a hug. I want a hug from everybody, please.”

And a day that had a huge impact on so many families.

“Is this a pretty special Christmas?” Rob Fowler asked. “Yes,” a mother said, “very because I was limited on things. So, it helped a lot.”

“I was walking to the store,” one North Charleston teenager said, “walking to my friend’s house, now I got a bike so now I can ride, and it feels good.”

The generosity and hard work of Toys for Tots volunteers made it a Christmas for families across the Lowcountry to remember.

“I’m very grateful,” one mother said. “It’s very gracious of them, and Merry Christmas to everybody that helped out. Thank you.”